Valentine’s Day is just hours away now. It’s the day when people show appreciation for their partners by showering them with flowers, chocolates and gifts. So, if you are looking for ways to surprise your partner with roses or a flower bouquet of their choice, we have got you covered. e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart, and online delivery portals such as BigBasket and Swiggy are offering special services wherein users can get flower bouquets delivered to their partner within minutes.

Here are four ways you can order and get bouquet delivered to your partner on Valentine’s Day:

Using Amazon India

Amazon India launched a new flower bouquet delivering service in India today. This service has been launched just ahead of the Valentine’s Day and it is available at more than 3,000 PIN codes in 46 cities across the country. Amazon India says that buyers will get options to choose from a selection of 1200 bouquets featuring over 30 varieties of flowers. The company is also providing same day delivery option with up to 60 percent off, and no cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. It is also providing up to 10 percent instant discount on select debit and credit cards. The company offering bouquet options starting at Rs 379.

Using Flipkart

Last week, Flipkart introduced a three-hour flower delivery service in India. Flipkart users can place their orders between 9AM and 6PM. Their orders will get delivered in four time slots between 9AM to 12PM, 12PM to 3PM, 3PM to 6PM and 6PM to 9PM. Flipkart users need to place a minimum order of Rs 249. Flipkart says that this service is available across 450 PIN codes in India, which includes major cities such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Patna.

Using BigBasket

BigBasket is also offering the option to deliver flower bouquets along with chocolates and gifting items to the users. It’s collection primarily includes roses with the mimimum order valued at Rs 10. This service is available for orders placed via BigBasket Now, which gets orders delivered within a maximum time span of 20 minutes, and the regular BigBasket SuperSaver service, wherein the orders get delivered in a minimum time span of two hours.

Swiggy

Swiggy is also offering flower bouquet delivering service in India. Customers can also get chocolates, gifts and cards delivered along with flowers in just 20 minutes. This service is available as a part of the company’s Instamart offering. The company is also offering free delivery on all orders above Rs 99.