Amazon today introduced a new feature on its platform in India. This feature will enable users to customise select products that they purchase from Amazon’s platform in India. The company today introduced a free self-serve product customisation feature dubbed as ‘Customize Your Product’ that enables users to customise products from a selection of around 10,000 products from across 76 categories in the company.

Amazon India says that its newly introduced feature offers an intuitive customisation experience to the users such that they will get access to visual design tools in a bid to modify the product and see the final product preview in real-time. The e-retail giant says that its customers can use this new ‘customise’ feature to personalise a wide range of products including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, signage, furniture, engraved pen, necklace, water bottle, mugs, apparel, jewelry organiser, golf clubs, and phone covers among other things.

“For customers looking to create memorable products (gifts) or tailor a product to fit their needs, our sellers now offer a customization feature within Amazon on more than 10 thousand products. Fueled by the hyper trend of personalized products, we at Amazon India strive to widen the product selection soon,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, Consumer Business, Amazon India said on the occasion.

How to use Amazon India’s new cutomise feature

As far as availability is concerned, users can identify the products can be customised using the ‘Personalize it’ badge on search results and the ‘customise now’ button on product pages. Alternatively, users of Amazon India’s platform in India can also check out products accessible for the company’s new cutomise feature here.

Coming to the usage, users will need to click on the Customise button before adding it to their cart on the platform for all the products that are eligible for customisation. Once they click on the Customise button, a dialog box will appear on their screens that will give them access to a host of controls including font size, colour of the surface that needs to be customised, and the text that needs to be added. After that, users will get access to the Add to Cart button and Proceed to Buy buttons, after which they will be able to purchase the device as usual.

It is worth noting that the feature comes shortly before Amazon India is about to host its annual Prime Day sale on its platform in India. For the unversed the Amazon Prime Day sale will begin at 12AM on July 15 and it will go on until 12PM on July 16.