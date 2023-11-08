Jio prepaid users can now get free Swiggy deliveries, here's how

If you order food from Swiggy a lot and are a Reliance Jio mobile customer using its prepaid connection, there is good news for you. Ahead of Diwali, Jio has announced a new prepaid plan that comes bundled with a free subscription to Swiggy One Lite. This one-of-a-kind plan brings regular benefits, too, such as unlimited 5G data, capped 4G data, daily SMS benefits, and access to Jio’s suite of apps. The Swiggy One Lite membership gives users free deliveries across food, grocery, and other categories. Although there is a maximum limit to the number of free deliveries users can redeem.

READ MORE Jio launches new prepaid plans starting at Rs 328 for cricket enthusiasts

The new Jio Rs 866 prepaid plan comes with a subscription to three months of Swiggy One Lite for free. As part of the subscription, Swiggy users, both old and new, will get benefits worth Rs 600. These include:

READ MORE Jio AirFiber launched: How to order Jio AirFiber in India

— 10 free home deliveries on food orders of above Rs 149

— 10 free home deliveries on Instamart orders of above Rs 199

— No surge fee on food and Instamart orders

— Up to 30 percent extra discount on food orders from more than 20,000 restaurants

— 10 percent discount on Genie deliveries worth Rs 60 or more

The number you use to sign up should be the same as your Reliance Jio number with an active Rs 866 recharge. As part of the inaugural festive season offer, Jio will give you Rs 50 cashback to your MyJio account.

The regular benefits of this plan include 2GB of data per day for a period of 84 days, alongside unlimited voice benefits. When you are in a 5G network and redeem the Welcome Offer, you will get unlimited 5G data for as long as your tariff is valid. You also get unlimited SMS throughout the validity, along with access to Jio apps, such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more.