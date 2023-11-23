Two-factor authentication is a security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your Apple ID and iCloud account. It requires you to enter a password and a six-digit verification code whenever you sign in on a new device or access sensitive information. The verification code is sent to your trusted devices or phone number, making it harder for hackers to access your account. If you find this feature interesting and want to set up two factor authentication on your iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID on iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings and tap on your name at the top of the screen.

READ MORE How to buy iPhone 15 Pro under Rs 75,000 in India

Step 2: Tap on Password & Security.

READ MORE How to buy iPhone 15 Pro under Rs 75,000 in India

Step 2: Tap on Turn On Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 3: Enter a phone number where you can receive a text message or a phone call with a verification code. You can also choose whether you want a text or a call.

Step 4: Enter the verification code that you receive on the next screen.

That’s it! You have successfully enabled two-factor authentication for your Apple ID and iCloud account. This device is now your trusted device, which means you can receive verification codes on it.

Once you have enabled two-factor authentication, you will see a notification on your trusted devices every time you sign in on a new device or access sensitive information. The notification will also show you an approximate location of the device, based on its IP address. Two-factor authentication is a simple and effective way to protect your Apple ID and iCloud account from unauthorized access.

Meanwhile, with iOS 17.2, you can chat securely on iMessage with a new feature: Contact Key Verification (CKV). This feature helps you confirm that you are talking to the right person on a trusted device and warns you if someone tries to fake their identity or eavesdrop on your chat. CKV works by giving a unique public verification code to each device that is connected to your Apple ID and iMessage account. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Contact Key Verification on iPhone.