Set up Action Button: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a new feature called the Action button. It is a small button on the side of the phone that can do different things depending on how you press it. You can use it to mute calls, turn on the camera, activate Focus mode, and more. You can also customize the Action button to do whatever you want with the Shortcuts app. In this article, we will show you how to set up the Action button and use it to make your life easier.

The Action button is located on the left side of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, where the ringer switch used to be. By default, you can long-press the Action button to mute calls, just like the ringer switch. But you can also change the Action button to do other things. We will also give you some tips and tricks on how to get the most out of this new feature.

How to set up action button in iPhone 15 Pro

Step 1: To set up the Action button, you need to go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, type “Action Button” in the search box at the top of the screen.

You will see the Action Button option in the results.

Step 2: Tap on it to open the Action Button menu.

In the Action Button menu, you will see a list of options that you can assign to the Action button. You can swipe left or right to see more options. Some of the options are Focus, Camera, Accessibility, Shortcuts and more.

Step 3: To choose an option for the Action button, just tap on it. You will see a checkmark next to the option you selected. You can also tap on the drop-down menu below some options to choose a specific action. For example, if you choose Camera, you can tap on the menu to select which camera mode you want to open.

How to use the Action button

Once you have set up the Action button, you can use it to perform the action you selected. To use the Action button, you need to long press it for about a second. You will feel a vibration and hear a sound when the action is activated.