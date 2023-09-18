iOS 17 hacks: How to leave FaceTime video message on your iPhone

FaceTime video message: Apple has released a new feature in iOS 17 that allows users to record and send FaceTime video messages when their calls are not answered. The feature aims to help users share their emotions and moments with their loved ones in a more personal way. To use FaceTime video messages, both the caller and the recipient need to have iOS 17 installed on their devices. When a FaceTime call is not picked up, the caller can tap on the “Record Video” button and record a short message. The recipient will see the message as a video clip in the FaceTime app and can save it to the Photos app.

FaceTime video messages are different from regular voice messages or iMessages, as they capture the facial expressions and gestures of the caller. This can make the communication more intimate and authentic, especially for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, or celebrations. If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to leave FaceTime video message on your iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide.

A step-by-step guide on how to leave FaceTime video message on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone and tap on New FaceTime.

Step 2: Choose a contact from your list or enter their phone number or Apple ID and tap on the FaceTime button.

Step 3: Wait for the FaceTime ring to end and see the message “Contact Name is Unavailable”.

Step 4: Tap on the Record Video button at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 5: You will see a 5-second countdown timer before the recording starts. You can record a short video message for your contact.

Step 6: After recording, you can preview your video message and choose to Send it or Retake it.

Step 7: Your contact will receive your FaceTime video message as a video clip in their FaceTime app. They can play it and save it to their Photos app if they want.

Meanwhile, Apple’s FaceTime is now available for Android and Windows users but with some limitations. The video and audio calling app, which was previously exclusive to Apple devices, can now be accessed via a web browser on any device. If you want to use FaceTime is our Android or PC, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use FaceTime on your Android device or PC.