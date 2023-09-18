iOS 17/iPadOS 17 eligibility: Apple announced the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 back in June at its WWDC 2023 event. Since then, the new software versions have been up for testing with beta testers. Today, Apple will finally release the stable version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to everyone. However, before you get excited, do check whether your iPhone and iPad are eligible to run the new software skins. Here’s how you can do that.

Check if your device is eligible to run iOS 17/iPadOS 17

Apple shared the eligibility list for iOS 17 and iOS iPadOS 17 sometime back. Here’s the list.

iOS 17

The following iPhones are eligible to run the new iOS 17.

– iPhone XR

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone SE 2nd gen

– iPhone SE 2022

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12

– iPhone 12 Pro

– iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 13

– iPhone 13 Pro

– iPhone 13 Pro Max

– iPhone 14

– iPhone 14 Plus

– iPhone 14 Pro

– iPhone 14 Pro Max

The new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with iOS 17 out of the box.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will miss out on the new iOS 17 update.

iPadOS 17

The following iPads are eligible to run the new iPadOS 17.

– iPad 6th Gen and later

– iPad mini 5th Gen and later

– iPad Air 3rd Gen and later

– 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd Gen and later

– 10.5-inch iPad Pro

– 11-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen and later

iOS 17/iPadOS 17 release time in India

Apple will release the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 update later today in India. As per the US time zone, the update will hit devices in India at roughly around 10:30 PM.

How to update

If your iPhone/iPad is eligible to run the new iOS 17/iPadOS 17, you will get a notification from Apple at the aforesaid time. However, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

In case your device is eligible and it still doesn’t get the new iOS 17/iPadOS 17 update later today, then wait for it as it should reach your device max by Tuesday morning.