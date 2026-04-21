iPhone 16 price cut to Rs 64,290 from Rs 79,900; Should you buy now or wait for the sale?

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 09:30 PM (IST)
If the iPhone 17 feels expensive, the iPhone 16 is currently one of the more practical iPhones you can consider at a lower price.
The iPhone 16 (128GB) is now available at Rs 67,790, down from Rs 69,900. It originally launched at Rs 79,900.
You can get an additional Rs 3,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down further.
Compared to the launch price, you are saving over Rs 12,000 right now, even without waiting for big sale events.
The phone runs on the A18 chipset and supports iOS 26, which means you get current features, including Apple Intelligence and future updates.
It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It features a vertical camera setup design at the back, same as the iPhone 17.
The iPhone 16 includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you get a 12MP front camera that handles video calls well.
If you want a better deal, upcoming summer or festive sales may drop the price slightly more. But at this price, it already feels reasonable.
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