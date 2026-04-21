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iPhone 16 price cut to Rs 64,290 from Rs 79,900; Should you buy now or wait for the sale?

The iPhone 16 is now more affordable after recent price cuts. If you don’t want to spend on the iPhone 17, this becomes a practical option right now. But should you buy it now?

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 21, 2026, 09:30 PM (IST)

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Why Consider iPhone 16 Now

If the iPhone 17 feels expensive, the iPhone 16 is currently one of the more practical iPhones you can consider at a lower price.

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IPhone 16 with current price drop

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is now available at Rs 67,790, down from Rs 69,900. It originally launched at Rs 79,900.

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IPhone 16 with extra bank offers

You can get an additional Rs 3,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down further.

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IPhone 16: How much you actually save

Compared to the launch price, you are saving over Rs 12,000 right now, even without waiting for big sale events.

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IPhone 16 Performance And Software

The phone runs on the A18 chipset and supports iOS 26, which means you get current features, including Apple Intelligence and future updates.

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IPhone 16 display and design

It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It features a vertical camera setup design at the back, same as the iPhone 17.

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IPhone 16 cameras

The iPhone 16 includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you get a 12MP front camera that handles video calls well.

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Buy now or wait

If you want a better deal, upcoming summer or festive sales may drop the price slightly more. But at this price, it already feels reasonable.