How to use FaceTime: Apple’s FaceTime is now available for Android and Windows users but with some limitations. The video and audio calling app, which was previously exclusive to Apple devices, can now be accessed via a web browser on any device. However, non-Apple users cannot initiate a FaceTime call on their own. They need an invitation link from an Apple user who has iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey or newer versions. The invite link can be sent via any messaging platform or copied and pasted. Once the link is clicked, the non-Apple user can join the FaceTime call by entering their name and allowing the browser to access their camera and microphone.

They can also switch between front and back cameras, mute or unmute themselves, and enable grid layout. However, they cannot use some of the advanced features of FaceTime, such as SharePlay, screen sharing, Memoji stickers, filters, and screenshot buttons. These features are only available for Apple devices.

Apple has not released a FaceTime app for Android and Windows users but if you find FaceTime interesting and want to learn how to use it on Android or PC, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use FaceTime on your Android device or PC.

A step-by-step guide on how to use FaceTime on your Android device or PC

Step 1: You need to receive an invite link from an Apple user who initiates the FaceTime call. The link may be sent to you via text message, email, or any other platform.

Step 2: Tap or click the invite link to open it in your default browser. You need to have a stable internet connection and the latest browser version.

Step 3: Allow FaceTime to access your camera and microphone when prompted. You also need to enter your name in the text box and tap or click Continue.

Step 4: Tap or click Join to request permission to join the call. The Apple user who started the call needs to approve your request.

Step 5: Once you are on the call, you can use the basic features of FaceTime, such as turning your camera or microphone on or off, switching between front and back cameras, and viewing other participants.