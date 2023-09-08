ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5, 2023, with an opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the cricket world cup, fans and enthusiasts are looking for ways to get their hands on the tickets for various cricket matches. Sensing the high demands for the tickets, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will be releasing 4,00,000 tickets for the upcoming tournament.

According to the details shared by BCCI, the general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 8PM PM on September 8, 2023. Interested people will be able to purchase tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the cricket world cup’s official ticketing website.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. #CWC23 More Details 🔽https://t.co/lP0UUrRtMz pic.twitter.com/tWjrgJU51d — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2023

How to book tickets for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 online?

Step 1: Open cricket world cup’s official website. Alternatively, you can click here: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Step 2: Select the team for which you want to watch the match for. Once you do so, you will be redirected to BookMyShow.

Step 3: Select the city and date for which you want to book the ticket for.

Step 4: Now, select the price range of the ticket that you want to purchase.

Step 5: Now you will see the match options on your screen. Click on it.

Step 6: Next, click on the Book option.

Step 7: Sign into your BookMyShow account.

Step 8: Select the number of seats that you want to book and then click the Continue button. You can book up to four tickets at a time.

Step 9: Now you will see a colour-coded map of the stadium that will also show the pricing of the ticket. Select the area of your choice.

Step 10: Next click the Book option and then add your area’s PIN code to check if ticket delivery is available in the area.

Step 11: Now, add your name, address and mobile number and then click on Proceed to Pay option.

Step 12: Complete the paying using one of methods from the options available on your screen.

Once your payment is successful, you will see a confirmation message on the screen. Soon after, tickets will be delivered to the mentioned address.