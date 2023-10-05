The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off today with the first match between England and New Zealand. The men’s cricket teams of both countries will play against each other, marking a repeat of the final match in 2019. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England team’s captain Jos Buttler will play down the team’s chances, while Kane Williamson will once again show the team’s prowess. The tournament will include 48 games, which will be played over the next 45 days between 10 participating nations, including India. Here is everything you need to prepare yourself for today’s match.

When is England v New Zealand?

The opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will start at 2pm IST on Thursday, October 5.

How to watch England v New Zealand live?

As it is with most cricket tournaments, the Cricket World Cup will be available to watch on both TV channels and OTT platforms. In India, you can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to catch real-time updates straight from the Ahmedabad-situated stadium.

If you are planning to watch the match on your mobile phone, you can stream the match for free. That means you do not need a subscription. But if you are going to enjoy the match on a big screen, such as that of a TV or a laptop, you need a subscription. Similarly, if you are going to use your account to stream the match on more than one mobile phone, a subscription is required. Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions start at Rs 299 for the monthly subscription and Rs 899 for the yearly tier.

If you are going to enjoy the match on a television set, you will be able to watch it on Star Sports channels in five languages.

If you are travelling abroad, you might need a VPN to unblock the app to enjoy the match. For the best internet and streaming experience, go for paid VPN plans.