India vs New Zealand semi-finals game will be held today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma-led Team India, which has lost no matches this tournament, will battle against Kane Williamson-led Team New Zealand today at 2 PM.

Interested ones can watch the cricket match for free online on their mobile devices. We’ll show you exactly how. Those who wish to watch it on big television screens can do that offline if they have a cable connection.

Let’s see how you can watch today’s live game.

India vs New Zealand: How to watch the match for free on mobile

Those who wish to watch the live match for free can do it on their smartphone. Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the match live from 1:30 (toss time). The actual game begins at 2 PM.

However, if you want to watch the match live on a big screen in high quality, you will need to get Disney+ Hotstar’s premium subscription plan. It will also allow you to watch the match on multiple devices at once, if that’s what you plan to do.

The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on both PlayStore for Android phones and the App Store for iPhones.

India vs New Zealand: How to watch the match on TV

Star Sports will broadcast today’s match for everyone who has a cable connection. The match will be streamed in multiple languages. Following are all the channels where you can enjoy the match – Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Team India (expected)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakuman Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

Team New Zealand (expected)

Kane Williamson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.