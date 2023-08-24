The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is right around the corner. The cricket tournament will begin on October 5, 2023, with the opening ceremony being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will conclude at the same place on November 19, 2023. Ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced than fans and cricket lovers will be able to purchase tickets for the upcoming tournament, which will include a total of 58 matches from BookMyShow.

The sale of the tickets for these matches will take place in two phases. The initial phase will include an exclusive 24-hour window wherein only the Mastercard card holders will be able to purchase the tickets. Here are the pre-sale details for Mastercard card holders:

— August 24 from 6PM onwards for all non-India event matches excluding warm-up games.

— August 29 from 6PM onwards for all India matches excluding warm-up games.

— September 14 from 6PM onwards for semi-finals and final.

All other fans who don’t own a Mastercard card will be able to purchase the tickets based on this schedule:

— August 25 from 8PM onwards for non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches.

— August 30 from 8PM onwards for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum.

— August 31 from 8PM onwards for India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune.

— September 1 from 8PM onwards for India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai.

— September 2 from 8PM onwards for India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata.

— September 3 from 8PM onwards for India match at Ahmedabad.

— September 15 from 8PM onwards for semi-finals and final.

How to book ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets online?

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can book ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets on BookMyShow:

Step 1: Open BookMyShow’s website in your web browser.

Step 2: Click on the Book ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online banner on top to open the direct link.

Step 3: Choose the match and venue for which you want to purchase the ticket for. You can check the entire schedule here.

Step 4: Select the ticket and enter the details.

Step 5: Make the payment via your preferred mode.

Once the payment is successful, you will get a confirmation message and ticket will soon be delivered to your address.