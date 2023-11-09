Ticket bookings for the semi-finals and finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are open. There will be two semi-final matches held on November 15 and November 16. Following them will be the final game, which is scheduled for November 19.

Let’s see how you can book tickets for the semi-final and final matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bigger the occasion, bigger the celebration 🥳 Are you ready for an experience of a lifetime? Tickets for Semi-Final 1, Semi-Final 2, and Final go LIVE at 8 PM IST today! #CWC23 Get your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/AiyGQWxvV7 pic.twitter.com/Bk67z0apQQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2023

How to Book tickets for semi-finals and finals

Ticket bookings for the game began at 8 PM on November 9. Follow the steps below to book tickets for the upcoming three major matches.

Step 1: Open the official ticket-booking page by clicking here

Step 2: Tap on Sign in on the top right corner

Step 3: Now, enter your mobile number or email to log in. You can also use your Gmail or Apple account. Then, continue.

Step 4: Once logged in, tap on on click on the ‘View All Matches’ tab in the home screen.

Step 5: Scroll down and look for the matches dated November 15, November 16, and November 19. Tap on the game that you want to see live in the stadium.

Step 7: Now, tap on Book.

Step 6: Once you tap on Book, you should be in a queue or directly on the booking page. Select the seats, once you are on the booking page, and then continue.

Step 7: Fill in the personal details and continue to begin the payment process.

Step 8: Lastly, follow the payment process and finish booking.

That’s it. That’s how you book tickets for the World Cup semi-finals and finals.

Three teams have already been qualified for the semi-finals. These include India, South Africa, and Australia. Now, only one team’s position is vacant. The fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals will be from the following: New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Apart from the semi-finals, there are four more matches left. There’s South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10, then there’s Australia vs Bangladesh and England vs Pakistan on November 11, and lastly, there’s India vs Netherlands on November 12. You can also book tickets for these matches on the aforementioned portal.