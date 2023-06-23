comscore
How to use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets: Here's a step-by-step guide

How To

Users can expand their PC screen to their Galaxy device and work on two screens. Here is a guide on how to use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy devices.

  • Published: June 23, 2023 4:08 PM IST

Highlights

  • Second Screen lets users use their Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet as a wireless extra display.
  • Second Screen works on Samsung Galaxy phone running One UI 4.0 or above.
  • Second Screen works on Windows PC running Windows 10 version 2004 or higher.
Samsung second screen

Source: Samsung

Second Screen lets users use their Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet as a wireless extra display for their Windows PC. They can either expand their PC screen to their Galaxy device and work on two screens or copy their PC screen to their Galaxy device and control it remotely. They can also change the projection modes and input modes on their Galaxy device. Also Read - Microsoft is killing Cortana app for Windows: How will this change your experience

If you find this feature interesting and want to use on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy devices. Also Read - How to use Nearby Share to transfer files from your Android phone to Windows PC

A step-by-step guide on how to use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

To use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you need to enable the Smart View developer options and then connect your phone to your PC via Wi-Fi. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces a new app on Windows with better calling features and more

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel.

Step 2: Swipe left and tap Smart View.

Step 3: Tap the three dots icon in the top right corner and tap Settings.

Step 4: Tap About Smart View at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Tap the Smart View logo 10 times to access the developer options. You may need to enter a password, such as #00rtsp00 or #00sv00.

Step 6: Toggle on Start SecondScreen and choose a connection mode: Drawing/gaming (faster response) or Video (smoother playback).

Step 7: On your PC, press Windows + K keys to open the Connect menu and select your Galaxy phone from the list of devices. Check the box to allow mouse, keyboard, touch, and pen input from your phone.

Step 8: Choose a projection mode: Duplicate, Extend, or Second screen only.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy tablets

To use Second Screen on Samsung Galaxy tablets, you need to enable the Second Screen feature and then connect your tablet to your PC via Wi-Fi.

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel.

Step 2: Swipe left and tap Second Screen.

Step 3: On your PC, press Windows + K keys to open the Connect menu and select your Galaxy tablet from the list of devices. Check the box to allow mouse, keyboard, touch, and pen input from your tablet.

Step 4: Choose a projection mode: Duplicate, Extend, or Second screen only.

What are the requirements for using Second Screen?

To use Second Screen, you need to have:

  • A Samsung Galaxy phone running One UI 4.0 or above or a Samsung Galaxy tablet running One UI 3.1 or above
  • A Windows PC with Wireless Display running Windows 10 version 2004 or higher
  • Both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network

 

  • Published Date: June 23, 2023 4:08 PM IST
