    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch soon with 50MP cameras, may arrive under Rs 20k

    Mobiles

    The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will sport a 50MP camera with advanced features for low-light photography.

    Highlights

    • Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy M34 5G in India.
    • The device is expected to arrive with 50MP cameras.
    • The smartphone is said to launch in India under Rs 20,000.
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, set to be launched in early July in India with a 50MP camera and 120Hz Super AMOLED display, is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000, industry sources said on Thursday. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives in Red, Blue colour variants in India: Check price, availability

    Touted as one of the South Korean company’s biggest mid-segment offering ahead of the festive season, Galaxy M34 5G will come with an array of premium features targeting the young consumers, sources told IANS. Also Read - Samsung smartphones to soon get Android 14-based One UI 6.0: Check if your phone is eligible

    Galaxy M34 5G will sport a 50MP camera with advanced features for low-light photography. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers, deals

    It’s also expected to come with super steady OIS hardware, so that consumers can take great videos on the move.

    Galaxy M34 5G is likely to come with 120Hz Super AMOLED display and segment-leading 6000 mAh battery, the sources added.

    With the launch of Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung is likely to have a formidable line-up of premium mid-range smartphones in India this year.

    Launched in 2019, the India-specific M series is designed for the millennial and Generation Z consumers.

    The success of Galaxy M series has helped Samsung emerge as the top smartphone maker in the country.

    The latest addition is also set to help the South Korean company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

    IANS

    • Published Date: June 22, 2023 1:55 PM IST
