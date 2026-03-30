How to turn yourself into a Dhurandhar movie poster: Check quick steps, PROMPTS here

If you’ve been scrolling lately, chances are you’ve seen those cinematic posters inspired by Dhurandhar 2 movie. Well, the fever of the movie is all over the nation and the box-office collection is supporting the fact. With dramatic lighting, fiery backgrounds, and strong hero poses just like Dhurandhar, people are putting themselves into that frame. Also Read: Google expands Search Live in India with support for regional languages

The good part? You don’t need editing skills for this anymore. With AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, you can generate similar posters in just a few steps. If you want to turn yourself into a Dhurandhar-like poster, then here is a quick guide for you. Also Read: Instagram brings Dhurandhar 2 font to Edits for limited time: How to use it

But before you begin, make sure that you use a clear photo of yourself, which shows your face clearly in good lighting. Also, keep your prompt detailed. So, are you ready? Also Read: Gemini makes Google TV more useful with these 3 features

How to create Dhurandhar-style images using ChatGPT

If you are using ChatGPT, then follow these steps:

First of all, open ChatGPT on your phone or desktop

Go to the image generation section

Now, upload your photo as well as the poster or screen grab from Dhurandhar

Write a prompt or consider to pick any one from the below

Tap on Generate and wait for a few seconds

If the result doesn’t feel right, tweak the prompt slightly

How to create the Dhurandhar-style images using Google Gemini

If you prrefer Gemini, then here are the steps:

Open Google Gemini

Upload your image using the attachment option. I suggest you to add the reference image too

Paste your prompt in the chat

Hit generate and wait for the result

Dhurandhar prompts HERE:

Here are a few prompt styles you can try:

Dhurandhar movie poster

“create a cinematic portrait of a fierce, long-haired bearded man walking forward with a powerful, intimidating expression. He wears a dark green shirt with rolled-up sleeves and tactical straps across his shoulders. The background is filled with fire, flames, and smoke, creating a chaotic, war-like environment. Warm orange and red lighting from the flames illuminates his face and body, casting dramatic shadows. Strong muscular build, intense eyes, slightly sweaty skin, ultra-realistic details. Shallow depth of field with blurred burning background, sparks and embers in the air. Moody, high-contrast lighting, action movie still, 35mm film look, cinematic colour grading. the second image is for the reference. Use the face of the person from the first image”

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Firecracker shot

“Create a cinematic, intense portrait of a rugged man standing indoors, holding a weapon (like a shotgun) in a dimly lit room. His face is partially shadowed, with a serious, focused expression. Behind him, bright sparks or fireworks explode dramatically, creating a high-contrast bokeh effect with glowing particles flying outward. Warm lighting, golden tones, shallow depth of field, ultra-realistic skin texture, sharp focus on the subject, blurred dynamic background. Moody atmosphere, action-thriller vibe, 35mm film look, dramatic lighting, high detail, cinematic colour grading. The second image is for the reference.”