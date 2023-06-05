Cardio fitness is a measurement of VO2 max, which is how much oxygen the human body can use when exercising. Cardio fitness level shows how healthy a person is physically and how well they will do in the future. Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple says 81 percent of iPhones are running iOS 16

Apple Watch gives its users an estimate of their cardio fitness level by measuring how hard their heart is working during “ an Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, or Hiking workout in the Workout app.” Also Read - Foxconn to start manufacturing iPhones at Karnataka plant by next April, says minister

It sends notifications if cardio fitness levels are low for users’ age and sex, and they receive additional notifications if the levels continue to remain low. Also Read - Apple is shutting down its 'My Photo Stream' this summer: Here's what users need to do

Apple Watch Series 3 or later can record an estimate of users’ VO2 max using the heart and motion sensors and it supports a max range of 14-65 mL/kg/min that is validated for users 20 years or older.

If you want to measure your cardio fitness level and find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up the “Cardio Fitness Level” feature in the Apple Health app on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up the “Cardio Fitness Level” feature in the Apple Health app on iPhone

Step 1: Launch the Health app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Browse tab at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 3: Type ‘Cardio Fitness’ in the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the Cardio Fitness Levels option that appears in the search results.

Step 5: Tap on Set Up to start the setup process.

Step 6: Verify your health data that may affect your heart rate, such as age, sex, weight, and height.

Step 7: Tap through the screens to learn more about what Cardio Fitness is and how it works.

Step 8: Choose whether you want to receive notifications when your cardio fitness level is low by tapping Turn on Notifications or Not Now.

Step 9: Tap Done to finish the setup process.

You can also view your cardio fitness data on your iPhone. To view it, follow the following steps:

How to view cardio fitness data on your iPhone

Step 1: Launch the Health app on your iPhone home screen and tap on the Browse tab.

Step 2: Tap on the Heart and then tap on the Cardio Fitness option.

Step 3: Tap on the D, W, or Y buttons to see your average cardio fitness level for the Day, Week, or Year.

Step 4: Tap on Show All Cardio Fitness Levels to see your cardio fitness history.

Step 5: Tap on any cardio fitness level to see how it compares to other levels for your age and sex group.