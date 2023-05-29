comscore
    News

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a larger display, Camera details tipped

    Mobiles

    According to Mark Gurman, the 2024-due iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a larger panel. The phones are also rumored to have a new Sony sensor.

    Highlights

    • Apple's 2024 iPhones may come with a larger display.
    • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may also feature a new Sony camera sensor.
    • The duo is also expected to get some hardware improvements, thanks to the larger size.
    APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max

    As usual, Apple is expected to host its annual iPhone launch event sometime in September or October this year. The Californian giant is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup of phones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's iOS 17 may turn your iPhone into a smart display: Here's how it will work

    While we wait for this year’s iPhones, leaks for the 2024-due iPhone 16 have been emerging. Sometime back, a leak from DSCC’s Ross Young revealed a larger screen size on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Now, Journalist Mark Gurman has affirmed the same. Also Read - Apple launches health data privacy campaign worldwide including India

    Additionally, the camera details of the 2024 Pro Max model have been leaked by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Let’s take a look. Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety, support and a community of like-minded people, says Indian developer duo

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to feature a larger display

    Gurman in his newsletter revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with larger panels. He noted that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a 6.9-inch display.

    For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to have the same screen size.

    Having said that, the larger display on the iPhone 16 Pro models will be a much-needed upgrade. That’s because Samsung’s S23 Ultra has a bigger form factor and having even larger iPhones may help Apple cater to some new consumers. Although, we expect the in-hand feel to improve.

    This information by Gurman corroborates the display leak by Ross Young. He said that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Furthermore, a previous leak revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the following dimensions: Height – 165mm and Width – 77.2mm.

    Now, having a larger display and form factor may allow Apple to place a larger battery inside the Pro models. Some more hardware can also be added. Speaking of hardware, Apple is reported to upgrade the camera hardware of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

    According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a new Sony IMX903 lens which is a 1/1.14-inch sensor. Additionally, the Pro duo of 2024 is said to get a new periscope camera on the back.

    This year, the periscope camera will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.  The periscope lens is said to offer up to 6x optical zoom as opposed to the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro.

    It’s worth noting that all of the information above is yet to be confirmed by Apple. That said, do take it with a pinch of salt.

    • Published Date: May 29, 2023 3:12 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max display and camera details tipped

    Xiaomi extends warranty of select Mi, Redmi, Poco phones: Read details

    Tecno Camon 20 Pro launched in India. Is it a good Redmi Note 12 rival?

    Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop arrives in India: Check price, specs

    MediaTek to ARM s new tech its next-gen smartphone processors

    Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

    Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

    From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

    Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

    WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video