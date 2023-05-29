As usual, Apple is expected to host its annual iPhone launch event sometime in September or October this year. The Californian giant is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup of phones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's iOS 17 may turn your iPhone into a smart display: Here's how it will work

While we wait for this year’s iPhones, leaks for the 2024-due iPhone 16 have been emerging. Sometime back, a leak from DSCC’s Ross Young revealed a larger screen size on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Now, Journalist Mark Gurman has affirmed the same. Also Read - Apple launches health data privacy campaign worldwide including India

Additionally, the camera details of the 2024 Pro Max model have been leaked by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Let’s take a look. Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety, support and a community of like-minded people, says Indian developer duo

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to feature a larger display

Gurman in his newsletter revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with larger panels. He noted that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a 6.9-inch display.

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to have the same screen size.

Having said that, the larger display on the iPhone 16 Pro models will be a much-needed upgrade. That’s because Samsung’s S23 Ultra has a bigger form factor and having even larger iPhones may help Apple cater to some new consumers. Although, we expect the in-hand feel to improve.

Rounds up to 6.3” and 6.9”… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

This information by Gurman corroborates the display leak by Ross Young. He said that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Furthermore, a previous leak revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the following dimensions: Height – 165mm and Width – 77.2mm.

Now, having a larger display and form factor may allow Apple to place a larger battery inside the Pro models. Some more hardware can also be added. Speaking of hardware, Apple is reported to upgrade the camera hardware of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a new Sony IMX903 lens which is a 1/1.14-inch sensor. Additionally, the Pro duo of 2024 is said to get a new periscope camera on the back.

This year, the periscope camera will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The periscope lens is said to offer up to 6x optical zoom as opposed to the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro.

It’s worth noting that all of the information above is yet to be confirmed by Apple. That said, do take it with a pinch of salt.