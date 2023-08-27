WhatsApp recently rolled out a new video feature for its users. You can now send HD-quality videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps. This means you no longer have to send videos in documents to preserve their quality. Having said that, let’s see how you can use the new feature.

READ MORE WhatsApp is reportedly allowing users to send HD-quality videos

Send HD videos on WhatsApp

Before we get started, make sure that the WhatsApp app on your smartphone is updated to the latest version. Once you have the latest version of the app, follow the steps below.

READ MORE WhatsApp testing new history-sharing feature for new group joiners

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

READ MORE WhatsApp is rolling out new feature to schedule calls on Android beta

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send HD video.

Step 3: Tap on the Attachment button and then tap on Gallery or Photo & Video Library.

Step 4: Select the video that you want to send in HD quality.

Step 5: After you select a video, the video will then get processed and be ready to share. Now, all you need to do is tap on the HD button at the top and select ‘HD quality’. Then, tap on Done.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Send or on the Arrow button to send the HD-quality video.

It is worth noting that in order to send HD-quality videos, the original video must be high resolution. By default, video quality on WhatsApp is set to Standard quality. With this feature, you can not only send recorded videos in HD quality but even downloaded videos that are of high resolution.

Earlier WhatsApp introduced the ability to share images in HD quality. Again, to do that your WhatsApp must be updated to the latest version. The process of sending HD images on WhatsApp is similar to the video-sharing process. Let’s see the steps.

Send HD images on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send HD video.

Step 3: Tap on the Attachment button and then tap on Gallery or Photo & Video Library.

Step 4: Select the image that you want to send in HD quality.

Step 5: After you select an image, the image will then get processed and be ready to share. Now, all you need to do is tap on the HD button at the top and select ‘HD quality’. Then, tap on Done.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Send or on the Arrow button to send the HD-quality image.

That’s how easily you can send both videos and images in HD quality on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been getting new features almost every week lately. There are several features that are in the testing phase such as the recent ‘history-sharing‘ feature.