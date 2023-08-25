comscore
English | हिंदी
25 Aug, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp testing new history-sharing feature for new group joiners

WhatsApp testing new history-sharing feature for new group joiners

The feature will automatically share messages sent in the group 24 hours before a new user joins. Once released, this option will only be accessible to group admins.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Aug 25, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Story Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on a new feature for new group participants.
  • The feature will automatically share recent messages sent in the before a new users joins.
  • The feature will likely be rolled out to everyone in the coming months.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new recent history-sharing feature for new group participants on Android beta.

READ MORE
WhatsApp is rolling out new feature to schedule calls on Android beta

For this feature, WhatsApp is expected to add a new setting for groups named ‘Recent History Sharing’, reports WABetaInfo.

READ MORE
WhatsApp is working on passkey support for Android

The feature will automatically share messages sent in the group 24 hours before a new user joins. Once released, this option will only be accessible to group admins.

READ MORE
Top 5 features WhatsApp recently introduced

With this feature, users will be able to read messages that were shared before they joined the group, helping them to understand the context of the new messages.

The recent history-sharing feature is currently under development, and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out a feature that allows users to create and share AI stickers on Android beta.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform had released a new multi-account feature on Android beta, which allows users to add additional accounts to the app.

This feature helps users to keep their private chats, work conversations and other chats all in one application.

It was also reported that the company had started to work on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity. It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

WhatsApp

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language