Google Lens allows a user to use a camera or a photo instead of keywords to search for more information or similar images. You can use Google Image search to identify plants, find similar photos, shop for items, and even find the source of a photo.

Users can search with an image on Google using a computer, Android, iPhone and iPad. If you want to search for an image on Google, you can follow these steps.

How to search with an image on Google

On computer

Image search with Google Lens is available on most browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. To search for an image on Google, you can follow these steps.

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit Google Images.

Step 2: Select the Google Lens icon that says Search by image.

Step 3: Choose to Upload a file and pick an image from your computer or you can also hold down the mouse, drag the image, and then drop it into the search box.

Step 4: Click Open to start the search.

You can also search the image by URL. To use a URL to search an image, copy the image’s URL and paste it into the text box and click Search. To search for an image from a website, right-click on the image and click Search Image with Google Lens.

On Android, iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open the Google app on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2: Tap Discover at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap Google Lens in the search bar.

Step 4: Choose a photo to search with:

To use your camera: Point it at an object and tap Search.

To use a photo from your device: Pick a photo.

If you want to search with an image from a website, go to the website and touch and hold the image and tap Search Image with Google Lens. To search with an image from search results, at the bottom left, tap Search inside image.

Step 5: Pick the part of the image you want to search with:

To use an object in the image, tap on the object.

To use a portion of the image: Select the image area and adjust the corners of the box around your selection.

Step 6: Scroll down to see your search results at the bottom.

Step 7: To get more specific results, tap Add to your search and type some keywords.