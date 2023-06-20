comscore
How to remove Google Account from your phone: Here's a step-by-step guide

How To

Google Account allows users to access a host of Google apps such as Gmail, Google Drive and more. Here's how to remove a Google Account.

  • Published: June 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google Account allows users to access a host of Google apps.
  • Google Account provides easy synchronisation of data.
  • Google Account is integral to Android smartphones.
While setting up Android phones for the first time, users are most likely to add a Google Account to take advantage of various Google services. Google Account allows users to access a host of Google apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, Keep Notes, Maps, and more.  Also Read - Google introduces new Play Store filters to help find tablet apps from smartphone: Here's how it works

Google Account provides easy synchronisation of data across devices and users can access their data anywhere just by login into their Google Account. iPhone users can also check their emails, contacts, notes, and calendar entries with the default iOS apps using a Google Account. Also Read - Google designers talk about Pixel Fold's design: Here's what they have to share

If you need to change your smartphone or if you have added a Google Account just for some work and don’t need it in your phone, you can remove a Google Account. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to remove a Google Account from your Android phone and iPhone.  Also Read - Google's new generative AI features will help you travel, shop better: Here's how

How to remove a Google Account from Android

If you delete your Google account from your device, you can no longer use any Google app, service, or feature with that account unless you have another Google account logged in. Save your messages, contacts, and other important data to another place before you delete a Google account.

Step 1: Go to your Android phone’s Settings and scroll down to Passwords and accounts. Step 2: Choose a Google account you want to remove. 

Step 3: Tap Remove account

Step 4: Read the pop-up message and confirm your decision. You need to enter your device PIN or password to remove the main Google account on your device.

How to remove Google Account from iPhone

Apple allows a Google account on iPhone. You can either turn off Gmail, contacts, calendar, and notes sync on your iPhone or remove the email account. For instance, when you disable the calendar sync, the system erases Gmail calendars from the default Calendar app. On the other hand, deleting the Google account wipes out its calendars, notes, and contacts from your iOS device.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone. 

Step 2: Scroll to Mail

Step 3: Select Accounts

Step 4: Choose your Gmail account

Step 5: Tap Delete Account

Step 6: Tap Delete from My iPhone. 

How to remove your Google account remotely

You can use these steps if you have lost your phone and want to remove your Google Account from the lost device. 

Step 1: Go to your Google account on the web and sign in with your account information. 

Step 2: Choose Security from the sidebar. 

Step 3: Go to Your devices menu and choose Manage all devices

Step 4: Google groups your devices by operating system. Pick your phone from the list. 

Step 5: Choose Sign out and confirm it from the pop-up menu. Your device no longer has access to your Google account.

 

  Published Date: June 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST
