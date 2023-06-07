comscore
News

How to move your Fitbit smartwatch to your Google account

How To

Here is a step by step guide of how you can move your Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker from Fitbit account to Google Account.

Highlights

  • Google is bringing Google Account integration for Fitbit devices.
  • Google recently started rolling out move to Google Account option to users.
  • This feature is available on both Android and iOS.
Fitbit Sense

Google, earlier this year, announced that sometime in summer this year it will start rolling out a new option that will enable existing Fitbit smartwatch and fitness tracker users to migrate their device and all its data from their old Fitbit accounts to their Google Account. At the time, the company had also said that once Fitbit users migrate their Fitbit devices to their Google Accounts, all of their data will also be migrated to their Google Account. Also Read - Passkey is now available on 1Password beta starting today: Here's how to access it

“If you’re an existing Fitbit user, you will have the option to move your Fitbit experience to a Google Account…With a Google Account you’ll get more Fitbit experiences and all your historical data with the benefits of a Google Account,” Google had said at the time. Also Read - Google rolls out passkeys for Workspace customers: Here's how to allow users to skip password

More recently, a report said that Google has started rolling out the much-awaited feature to existing Fitbit users. Also Read - Google rolls out smart compose feature for Google Chat users on web: Here's how it will help users

That said, at the moment, switch to Google Account is optional for Fitbit device owners. However, that will change in early 2025 when Google will end support of Fitbit accounts. After that Fitbit device users will require a Google account use their fitness trackers and smartwatches.

How to move your Fitbit smartwatch from Fitbit account to Google account

Step 1: Download the updated version of the Fitbit app on your Android smartphone from Google Play or on iPhone via Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Next, open the updated Fitbit app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 3: Tap your profile on top.

Step 4: Select the new Move Account option. This option should appear under the Mobile Track option.

Step 5: The following screen informs you that Fitbit is now a part of Google. It also lays out what it means for users. Once you have gone through the text, scroll down and tap the Get Started option.

Step 6: Tap Step 1 option on your screen and choose your Google Account. Alternatively, you can also tap the Add Another Account option to create a new Google Account.

Step 7: Tap the Continue button at the bottom.

Step 8: Now tap the Step 2 option to review and confirm your settings. Make changes that are relevant to you.

Step 9: Tap the Continue button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 10: Next, tap the Step 3 option to review how Google uses Fitbit data.

Step 11: Review all the documents and tap the Agree and Move button at the bottom.

Step 12: Tap the Got It button at bottom and you’re done.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 7:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Intel announces Arc Pro A60, Arc Pro A60M graphics cards: Check availability and compatible devices

Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL

ChatGPT fails US' urologists exam

Passkey is now available on 1Password beta starting today: Here's how to access it

Upcoming Samsung foldables to have IP58 rating

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global