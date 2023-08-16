Samsung has introduced a new feature for its Galaxy Watch 6 that can automatically monitor the user’s heart rhythm and notify them of any irregularities. The feature, which uses an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, is designed to help users detect potential heart problems and seek medical attention.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will let you make contactless payments in India

The ECG app is not enabled by default and requires a Samsung Galaxy phone to work. Users need to go through a setup process that involves agreeing to several terms and conditions and acknowledging the limitations of the app. The app cannot diagnose heart diseases or predict heart attacks, but it can provide useful information for the user and their doctor.

The app works by analysing the user’s heartbeat in the background and looking for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common type of irregular heart rhythm that can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure. If the app detects an irregular heart rhythm, it will send a notification to the user’s phone and watch, along with a record of the ECG reading.

The ECG feature is available for Galaxy Watch 6 and other previous versions of Galaxy Watch that have been updated to One UI 5 Watch or later. The feature is currently only compatible with Samsung Galaxy phones, and not with other Android devices. Users can download the ECG app from the Galaxy Store or update it from the Google Play Store.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Galaxy smartphone and find this feature worth using then here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Galaxy Watch 6.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

To use the ECG app on your Galaxy Watch, make sure it is running One UI 5 Watch or later. You can check the software version in the Settings app on your watch.

Step 1: On your watch, tap the ECG app icon to open it.

Step 2: You will see a message that says Open on phone. Tap it to continue.

Step 3: On your paired phone, open the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Step 4: In the app, tap Get started and follow the instructions to set up the ECG feature. You will need to agree to some terms and conditions and enter some personal information.

Step 5: When you finish the setup process, go back to your watch and open the ECG app again.

Step 6: To take an ECG reading.

Step 7: After the reading is done, you can view the result on your watch and your phone. The app will also tell you if you have any signs of irregular heart rhythm.

Step 8: If you want to enable notifications for irregular heart rhythms, tap the card that says Irregular heart rhythm notifications on your phone’s app. Then tap Get started and follow the steps to turn on the feature.