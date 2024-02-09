Google has updated the Bard AI app with a new name. Google Bard is now called the Google Gemini. Gemini AI can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices. Android users can even turn their Google Assistant into Gemini AI assistant, helping users to ask queries through voice inputs.

READ MORE Google working on advanced AI chatbot Bard powered by Gemini Ultra

Having said that, let’s see how you can start using the new Gemini AI app and its features on Android and iOS.

READ MORE Google Gemini Pro AI now available to developers, businesses globally

Access Gemini AI on Android

Before we get started, it is worth noting that Google’s Gemini app is only available in the US. So if you are trying to access Gemini AI on Android in other regions except the US, the app won’t show up on the Play Store. However, you can still access it by changing the region to the US on Play Store.

READ MORE Google AI may soon tell your life story via using your photos, searches

You can either do that or wait for the app to reach your region.

Step 1: Open the Play Store app on Android.

Step 2: Search for ‘Gemini’ in the search bar.

Step 3: Once you search for Gemini AI, you should see the app at the top of the search list. Tap on it and hit Install.

Step 4: After you install the app, open the app and set it up as per the instructions.

Step 5: Once down, you can start using the Gemini app.

For those who want to replace the Gemini AI app with Google Voice Assistant, follow the steps below. After you replace Google Voice Assistant with Gemini AI, you will be able to access Gemini by long-pressing the home button.

Replace Gemini AI with Google Voice Assistant

Step 1: Open the Gemini AI app and tap on your profile in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Tap on Settings.

Step 3: Tap on Digital assistants from Google tab.

Step 4: Now, select Gemini.

Once done, you can access Gemini AI by long-pressing the home button.

Access Gemini AI on iOS

Gemini AI can be accessed on iOS only via the Google app. As of now, there’s no dedicated Gemini app for iPhones. Follow the steps below to use Gemini on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Google app on your iOS device.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.

Step 3: Now, look for the Gemini tab. Tap on it and start using the AI bot.

That’s how easily you can access and use the all-new Gemini AI app on Android and iOS.