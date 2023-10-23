Happy Dussehra 2023: Dusshera or Vijaydashmi is right around the corner. While a lot of people have travelled back to their home-towns to celebrate the day with their families and friends owing to the long week, others have decided to stay back and enjoy the festivities in their city where they are living at the moment. All said and done, not all people will be able to meet their near and dear ones and wish them in person. So, if you are stuck in such a situation away from your family and friends, here’s an easy way as to how you can wish you near and dear ones on Dussehra 2023 using WhatsApp.

How to send Dussehra 2023 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send the Dussehra sticker in and then tap the sticker button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Next, tap the ‘+’ icon to see all the available stickers.

Step 4: If you don’t find relevant stickers, tap the ‘Discover Sticker apps’ option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Now, you will see a list of apps on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store that let users create their own stickers or import stickers to WhatsApp. You can either search for Dussehra 2023 stickers or download Sticker.ly on your phone.

Step 5: Now open the app and log into it. Once you log in, you will see all types of stickers including animated and still stickers.

Step 6: In the search bar, type ‘Dussehra’ or ‘Dussehra 2023’ or ‘Dussehra wishes’.

Step 7: Next, tap the ‘+’ icon and then tap on ‘Add’.

Step 7: Once you tap on ‘Add’ button, the sticker pack will be added to the sticker section in WhatsApp.

Step 8: Now, open WhatsApp once again and then tap the newly added sticker pack.

Step 9: Pick a sticker of your choice, tap it and then hit the send button to share it with the recipient.

How to send Dussehra 2023 GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat wherein you want to share the GIF.

Step 3: Tap the sticker button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Now, tap the GIF icon and then tap the Search icon.

Step 4: Type ‘Dussehra’ and you will see all available Dussehra GIFs.

Step 5: Tap on any of the GIFs that to send to your friend or family member.