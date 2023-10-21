comscore
English | हिंदी
21 Oct, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • How To
  • iPhone hacks: How to control iPhone using head movements

iPhone hacks: How to control iPhone using head movements

With head movements, iPhone offers a simple way for people who cannot use their hands to navigate the screens. Here’s how you can do it.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 21, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

iPhone
iPhone

Story Highlights

  • iPhone has a feature called Switch Control.
  • It lets users assign different actions to head movements.
  • This feature is part of the Accessibility settings.

If you have difficulty using your hands to interact with your iPhone or iPad, you can use a feature called Switch Control to assign different actions to your head movements. For example, you can move your head left to go to the Home Screen or right to open the Control Center. This feature is part of the Accessibility settings and can be useful for anyone who wants to use their device hands-free. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to control your iPhone using head movements.

READ MORE
Apple rolls out iOS 17.1 release candidate 2 for iPhone 15 models with music, AirDrop, more enhancements

A step-by-step guide on how to control iPhone using head movements

Step 1: Configure your head movements

READ MORE
New Apple Pencil comes with a hidden USB C port, costs Rs 7,900

  • Go to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Switches and tap Add New Switch.
  • Choose Camera as the source and select Left Head Movement or Right Head Movement.
  • Choose an action from the list that you want to perform when you move your head in that direction. You can choose from Scanner actions, such as Select Item or Stop Scanning, or System actions, such as Tap, Home, or Siri.
  • Repeat the process for the opposite head movement if you want to assign another action.

Step 2: Turn on Switch Control

READ MORE
MacOS Sonoma hacks: How to use iOS widgets without them installed on your Mac

  • Go back to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control and toggle it on. You will see a confirmation message and a blue outline scanning the items on the screen.
  • Exit the Settings app and try moving your head in the direction you configured. You should see that the action you selected is performed.

Step 3: Fine tune your head movements

  • You can adjust the sensitivity of your head movements by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Head Movement Sensitivity and choosing High or Low.
  • You can also use facial expressions to control your device by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Head Tracking and toggling it on. You can then choose an expression, such as Smile or Blink, and an action for it.
  • You can also use Switch Control to confirm payments with Face ID by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Confirm with Switch Control and following the prompts.
Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Related Stories

Tags

AppleiOS

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language