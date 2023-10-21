If you have difficulty using your hands to interact with your iPhone or iPad, you can use a feature called Switch Control to assign different actions to your head movements. For example, you can move your head left to go to the Home Screen or right to open the Control Center. This feature is part of the Accessibility settings and can be useful for anyone who wants to use their device hands-free. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to control your iPhone using head movements.

A step-by-step guide on how to control iPhone using head movements

Step 1: Configure your head movements

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Switches and tap Add New Switch .

> > > and tap . Choose Camera as the source and select Left Head Movement or Right Head Movement .

as the source and select or . Choose an action from the list that you want to perform when you move your head in that direction. You can choose from Scanner actions, such as Select Item or Stop Scanning, or System actions, such as Tap, Home, or Siri.

Repeat the process for the opposite head movement if you want to assign another action.

Step 2: Turn on Switch Control

Go back to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control and toggle it on. You will see a confirmation message and a blue outline scanning the items on the screen.

> > and toggle it on. You will see a confirmation message and a blue outline scanning the items on the screen. Exit the Settings app and try moving your head in the direction you configured. You should see that the action you selected is performed.

Step 3: Fine tune your head movements