If you have difficulty using your hands to interact with your iPhone or iPad, you can use a feature called Switch Control to assign different actions to your head movements. For example, you can move your head left to go to the Home Screen or right to open the Control Center. This feature is part of the Accessibility settings and can be useful for anyone who wants to use their device hands-free. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to control your iPhone using head movements.
A step-by-step guide on how to control iPhone using head movements
Step 1: Configure your head movements
- Go to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Switches and tap Add New Switch.
- Choose Camera as the source and select Left Head Movement or Right Head Movement.
- Choose an action from the list that you want to perform when you move your head in that direction. You can choose from Scanner actions, such as Select Item or Stop Scanning, or System actions, such as Tap, Home, or Siri.
- Repeat the process for the opposite head movement if you want to assign another action.
Step 2: Turn on Switch Control
- Go back to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control and toggle it on. You will see a confirmation message and a blue outline scanning the items on the screen.
- Exit the Settings app and try moving your head in the direction you configured. You should see that the action you selected is performed.
Step 3: Fine tune your head movements
- You can adjust the sensitivity of your head movements by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Head Movement Sensitivity and choosing High or Low.
- You can also use facial expressions to control your device by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Head Tracking and toggling it on. You can then choose an expression, such as Smile or Blink, and an action for it.
- You can also use Switch Control to confirm payments with Face ID by going to Settings > Accessibility > Switch Control > Confirm with Switch Control and following the prompts.