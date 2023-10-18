Google Chrome on Android, iOS can now detect spelling mistakes in URLs

Google Chrome is making it easier for you to access a website even when you spelt its URL incorrectly. In an announcement, Google said that Chrome on Android and iOS will detect typos in the URLs you have entered and suggest corrections to them. The new feature is a part of the accessibility features that Google announced earlier this year for the desktop version of Chrome. It is also a part of a wide range of accessibility features that the company says “are built with and for people with disabilities.”

According to Google, the typo detection and correction feature in Google Chrome will help people with dyslexia access the internet without issues. Additionally, it will also help language learners and people who make typos “get to the content they’re looking for faster.” Although Google says the feature is now available on Chrome for both Android and iOS, we failed to see our typos getting corrected. Hopefully, it will become available in the coming days and when it does it will help people who often land on phoney websites just because they did a typo in the URL.

Apart from this, Google is also releasing a bunch of other accessibility features for different products. For instance, Google Maps will now show tags for places owned by differently-able people. This is similar to how Maps uses tags for women-owned, LGBTQ-plus-owned, Black-owned, Asian-owned, and Latino-owned businesses in select countries. Maps is also getting a new feature in Lens, allowing users to use their phone’s screen reader to read out loud any places of interest. This could be helpful for people who find it difficult to read screens. Google said this feature will roll out to iOS on Tuesday and is coming to Android later this year.

Pixel phones are also getting new accessibility features. The Magnifier for the camera can now help users zoom in on anything from street signs to just an object lying on the table. Google is also rolling out Guided Frame to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now, while other phones such as Pixel 6 will get it later this year. This feature helps blind or low-vision users take better selfies.