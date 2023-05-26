Google, earlier this week, announced that it is starting to open access to its generative AI-powered Search. The new search brings the power of generative AI to search results, which gives new viewpoints and insights and users need not break their queries into simple questions. Also Read - Google Search gets new features powered by generative AI: Here's what's new

When performing a search, users will see new blocks with details about the topic along with related links and users can ask follow-up questions. This is in line with Microsoft’s new Bing Chat. Also Read - How to download all your photos from Google Photos: A step-by-step guide

These features are currently in the testing stage and interested users can join Google Search Labs to try out these experiments. which includes Search Generative Experience, Code Tips and Add to Sheets. Also Read - YouTube will shut down YouTube Stories next month: Check Stories' alternatives

If an interested user has already signed up for the waiting list at Google Search Labs, he will be notified by email when he can start testing Labs experiment. In addition to this, users can also join these experiments by tapping the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app on both Android and iOS or on the Chrome desktop.

We will give you a step-by-step guide to joining the waitlist of generative AI-powered Search. You can join the waiting list through Google Search Labs, the Android and iOS Google app and Chrome.

A step-by-step guide to joining Google Search Labs’ waitlist

Through Google Labs

Step 1: Open Chrome browser (It will save you from other hassles).

Step 2: Open the Google Labs page.

Step 3: Scroll down to Google Search and click Join waitlist.

Step 4: Click Sign in to continue (if you are not signed in).

Step 4: Confirm your Google Account credentials.

Step 5: Check the Opt in to receive email updates about Search Labs option if you want to receive updates.

You will receive a confirmation after completing the above steps.

Through Google Chrome

Step 1: Update your Google Chrome.

Step 2: Make sure you are signed in to your Google Account with Incognito mode turned off.

Step 3: At the top of the browser, click the New tab icon.

Step 4: At the top right of the page, click the Labs icon.

Step 5: Click Join Waitlist and you will get an email notification when experiments are ready for you.

Through Google app

Step 1: Update your Google app.

Step 2: Open the Google app and click on the Labs icon in the top left corner.

Step 3: In the next screen click on Join Waitlist.

It is worth noting that Google Search Labs is currently available in the US in English only and users can join the waitlist once it is rolled out in India.