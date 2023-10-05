WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called Channels in India, which allows users to receive important updates from celebrities or any popular platforms in a more personalized way. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, says that its goal is to create a private broadcasting service with the Channels feature.

With Channels, administrators can share various types of content, such as text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, with their followers. The content is only visible to the followers and cannot be forwarded or replied to. WhatsApp is also working on a searchable directory that will help users find channels that suit their interests. Users can explore channels related to their hobbies, favourite sports teams, local authority updates, and more. Users can also join channels by following invitation links that are shared in chats, emails, or on the internet. If you are no longer interested in any channel and want to unfollow it, you can do so by following these steps.

A step-by-step guide on how to unfollow a channel on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab.

Step 2: Tap on the Channels.

Step 3: After this open the Channel you wish to unfollow.

Step 4: Now tap on the three-dot menu and select Unfollow.

Step 6: Finally confirm by clicking Unfollow.

When you unfollow a channel, you will no longer receive notifications or see updates from that channel in the Channels section of your Updates tab.

