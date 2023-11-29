By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Google makes it easy and simple for users to remove themselves from its platform. Users can delete their whole Google account at once or delete specific Google services like Gmail and Google Drive and then gradually stop using its other services. Users can delete their Google Account in a few minutes. However, before you delete your Google account, you should know deleting your Google account will affect many apps, subscriptions, services, and data that are linked to your account.
Here are some of the things that will change when you delete your Google account:
To prevent your data from getting deleted, you can use Google Takeout to download data before deleting your Google account. You can use Google Takeout to get all your data in one place. If you are ready and want to delete your Google Account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Google Account.
Step 1: Go to your Google Account on the web or the Google app.
Step 2: Click on Manage your Google Account.
Step 3: Slide to Data and privacy.
Step 3: Scroll to Delete your Google Account.
Step 4: Enter your Google account password for verification.
Step 5: Click Next.

