Google hacks: How to delete your Google Account

Users 's have the option to either erase their entire Google account or selectively remove specific Google services. Here's how to delete your Google Account.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Nov 29, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

  • Google makes it easy and simple for users to remove themselves from its platform.
  • Google users can delete their whole account at once or delete specific services.
  • Deleting your Google account will affect many apps, subscriptions, services, and data.

Google makes it easy and simple for users to remove themselves from its platform. Users can delete their whole Google account at once or delete specific Google services like Gmail and Google Drive and then gradually stop using its other services. Users can delete their Google Account in a few minutes. However, before you delete your Google account, you should know deleting your Google account will affect many apps, subscriptions, services, and data that are linked to your account.

Here are some of the things that will change when you delete your Google account: 

  • You will lose access to data stored on Google services like Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Google Contacts, and Google Photos. 
  • You will lose your online history, including your Google Maps travel history, Google Search history, and YouTube watch history. 
  • You will not be able to recover any accounts created on third-party websites using your Google account. 
  • You will not be able to use the Play Store if you have an Android smartphone. 
  • You will not be able to use your Chromebook effectively without a Google account. 
  • You can use a guest account, but it will delete all the files, cookies, website data, and browsing activity once you log off your session. 
  • Your current Google username will be gone forever, and you will not be able to recreate your Google account with the same username. 
  • When you delete a Google account, you will lose all the data associated with that account. But you don’t have to lose your data. 

To prevent your data from getting deleted, you can use Google Takeout to download data before deleting your Google account. You can use Google Takeout to get all your data in one place. If you are ready and want to delete your Google Account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Google Account.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete your Google Account

Step 1: Go to your Google Account on the web or the Google app.

Step 2: Click on Manage your Google Account.

Step 3: Slide to Data and privacy.

Step 3: Scroll to Delete your Google Account.

Step 4: Enter your Google account password for verification.

Step 5: Click Next. 

