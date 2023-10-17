If you want to browse the internet in your preferred language, Google Chrome has you covered. The browser supports over 100 languages and can translate web pages for you. You can also change the language of Chrome’s user interface (UI) to match your preferences. In this article, we show you how to change your language settings on Google Chrome.

READ MORE US is planning to ban teenagers from social media, Google is against it

Depending on your device, there are different ways to change Chrome’s language. If you use a Windows PC or a Chromebook, you can do it from within the browser. If you use a Mac or Linux computer, you need to change it from your system settings. If you use an Android phone, you have more options to customize your language settings.

A step-by-step guide on how to change default language on Google Chrome

To change Chrome’s UI language on a Windows PC or a Chromebook, follow these steps:

READ MORE X fined for not providing info on child abuse content, Google warned

Step 1: Open Chrome and click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select Settings from the drop-down menu. This will open a new tab with Chrome’s settings.

Step 3: Scroll down and click Advanced to expand more options.

Step 4: Under Languages, click Language.

Step 5: Click Add languages and select the language you want from the list. You can select more than one language.

Step 6: Click Add to add the languages to your preferred list.

Step 7: To make Chrome use one of the languages for its UI and web pages, click the three-dot icon next to the language and select Display Google Chrome in this language.

Step 8: To reorder your preferred languages, use the Move options next to each language.

Step 9: To enable Google Translate for web pages, turn on the toggle switch next to Offer to translate pages that aren’t in a language you read.

You may need to restart Chrome for the changes to take effect.

To change Chrome’s UI language on an Android phone, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Chrome and tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap Settings and then Languages.

Step 3: Tap Current device language and select a language from the list. Chrome will download the language and use it for its UI.

Step 4: To change your preferred languages for web pages, tap Preferred languages and select one or more languages from the list.

Step 5: To enable Google Translate for web pages, turn on the toggle switch next to Use Google Translate.

Step 6: To customize your translation settings, tap Advanced options and choose which languages you want or don’t want Chrome to offer translations for.

If you use a Mac or Linux computer, you cannot change Chrome’s language from within the browser. You need to change it from your system settings.

Here is how to do it on a Mac:

Step 1: Click the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of your screen and select System Preferences.

Step 2: Click Language & Region and then click the plus sign (+) at the bottom of the Preferred languages list.

Step 3: Select a language from the list and click Add.

Step 4: You will be prompted to use the new language as your primary language. Click Use.

Step 5: Restart your Mac for the changes to take effect.