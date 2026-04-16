UAN activation now only on UMANG app: Here’s how to do it

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Apr 16, 2026, 07:33 PM (IST)
UMANG UAN activation: If you have been trying to activate your UAN through the EPFO website, you might have noticed that the option doesn’t really work anymore. The button is still there, but once you click it, you are redirected to the UMANG app. Also Read: Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline
This change has been made by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, and now UAN activation is done only through the app. If you are using your PF account for the first time, this step is important. Without activating your UAN, you won’t be able to check your passbook, track your balance, or withdraw money. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly
Your UAN is what connects everything in your PF account. Once it is active, you can log in and see your contributions, check your balance, and manage your details. Also Read: Looking for Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Here’s how to find one on MapMyIndia and Google Maps
It is also needed when you switch jobs. If your UAN is active, transferring your PF becomes easier. You can also update details like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information only after activation.
Before you begin, keep a few details ready. You will need your UAN number, your Aadhaar number, and a mobile number that is linked with Aadhaar.
The OTP will come on this number, so make sure it is active.
Once everything is verified, your UAN gets activated and you receive a message with your details.
Earlier, this could be done directly on the EPFO website. That option has now been removed, even though it still appears on the page.
Now, everything is handled through the UMANG app, and Aadhaar-based verification has been added to the process.
Make sure your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar, otherwise the process may not go through. Also, check your details carefully before submitting. Once your UAN is activated, you won’t need to repeat this again. You can directly log in and use all EPFO services.
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