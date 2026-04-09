Assembly Election 2026: How to check your name in voter list online

With elections coming closer, one basic thing you should check is whether your name is on the voter list. A lot of people assume that having a voter ID is enough, but that’s not the case. If your name is not there in the list, you won’t be able to vote. Also Read: Lok Sabha elections results 2024: How, where to watch vote counting live

The Election Commission of India has made this process simple. You can check everything online in a few minutes, without going to any office. Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: How to apply for voter ID card online | All you need to know

What is the voter list

The voter list is just a record of all eligible voters in your area. It includes your name, age, address, polling booth, and your EPIC number. Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how to check your name in voter's list online

Your name has to be on this list. If it’s missing, your voter ID alone won’t help.

How to check your name online

Go to the official website: voters.eci.gov.in On the homepage, you will see the option “Search Your Name in Voter List”. Click on it.

After that, you will get three ways to search your details.

Method 1: Using EPIC number

If you have your voter ID nearby, just use this.

Step 1: Put your 10-digit EPIC number

Step 2: Select your state

Step 3: Enter the captcha

Step 4: Click search

If everything is correct, your details will show up.

Method 2: Using your details

If you don’t have the EPIC number, you can search like this.

Step 1: Enter your name

Step 2: Add your age or date of birth

Step 3: Select gender

Step 4: Choose your state (district is optional)

Step 5: Enter captcha and search

You’ll get a few results. Just find your name and check the details.

Method 3: Using mobile number

You can also try using your mobile number.

Step 1: Enter your number

Step 2: Verify it with OTP

Step 3: Click search

This works only if your number is already linked with your voter ID.

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If your name is not there

If you don’t find your name, you can call 1950 or contact your local election office. You can also update your details online through the same website. It hardly takes a few minutes to check, but skipping this step can create problems on voting day.