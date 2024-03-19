Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The dates for the general elections were announced last week by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar. The voting process for the elections begins on April 19, 2024, and will end on June 1, 2024. The results will be declared on June 4. Before voting begins, it’s imperative to check your name in the voter’s list. Fortunately, you can now do that online on the government’s official website. In this article, we will show you exactly that.

Check your name in the voter’s list online

Step 1: Visit the government’s electoral search portal – https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your smartphone.

Note: Once you visit the website, you should see three ways to search for your name in the voter’s list – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, Search by Mobile. You will have to put several details in the first process, the second method is slightly easier, and the last one is the easiest. Let’s see each method.

Search by Details

Step 2: In this method, you will first have to select your State and language.

Step 3: Now enter your personal details – Name, Middle Name, and Surname. Date of Birth, Age, Gender; Relatives’ Name, Last Name.

Step 4: Enter your Location – District and Assembly Constituency (If you don’t know your Assembly Constituency, try using the other two methods).

Step 5: Enter Captcha and hit Search.

Search by EPIC

You will need your EPIC number in this process.

Step 2: Start by choosing your language.

Step 3: Enter your EPIC Number and State.

Step 4: Enter Captcha and tap on Search.

Search by Mobile

This is the easiest process of all.

Step 2: Start by choosing your State and language.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, followed by a captcha.

Step 4: Tap on Send OTP to receive a one-time password on your smartphone.

Step 5: Enter the OTP you received on your smartphone and hit Search.

After you follow any of these methods, you should see your name in the voter’s list. You will also get to see your personal details, Polling Station, Polling Date (once confirmed), and details of the Election Officials.

If you have any queries, you can directly contact the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Booth Level Officer (BLO) as their contact numbers should be present in the details you see upon following the above steps.

That’s how easily you can check your name in the voter’s list and confirm your eligibility.