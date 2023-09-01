Asia Cup 2023: How to watch India vs Pakistan match online for free

Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament began on August 30 with Pakistan beating Nepal by 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan. This match was followed by the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match on August 31 wherein the latter won by five wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Now, we are gearing up for the third and probably the most important and interesting match of tournament. India is set to battle Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on September 2. The match will begin at 3PM local time or 9:30AM IST and it is likely to garner eyeballs of fans and enthusiasts all across the globe. If you want to watch the match tomorrow and you are unsure what to do, Disney Plus Hotstar app is where you need to head to.

The OTT platform has already announced that it will let users watch the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament for free on its Android and iOS-based apps. Take a look at this post on X (formerly Twitter):

Ab Disney+ Hotstar Mobile app pe dekho Free mai India v Pakistan ke saath Asia Cup aur ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup’23 ke poore matches kahi se bhi kabhi bhi.#FreeMeinDekhteJaao #AsiaCupOnHotstar #WorldCupOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/puG7vVJTu1 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 26, 2023

This means that you can watch the India vs Pakistan match for free in the Disney Plus Hotstar app without having to opt for any paid subscription plan. However, you will have to opt for a plan if they want to watch the match on more than one screens or on a bigger screen such as a TV or even a laptop. So, if you do decide to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 tournament on a bigger display, here is everything you need to know about the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans:

All about Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans

— Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 a year. It’s an ad-supported plan and it gives users access to content on one mobile device at a time.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan costs Rs 899 a year. It’s also an ad-supported plan and it gives users access to content on any two devices at a time.

— Lastly, the Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 a year.​ It’s an ad-free plan and it gives users to access content on any four devices at a time.