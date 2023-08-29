Asia Cup 2023 is right around the corner. The cricket tournament will begin on September 30, and it will go on until September 17. The 16th edition of the event, that is, Asia Cup 2023, will start with Pakistan battling it out with Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. The final match of the tournament will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If you are cricket and you are looking for ways you can watch the Asia Cup 2023 online for free, don’t worry, we have you covered. Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that it will be streaming all the matches from the upcoming tournament on its platform.

“Ab Disney+ Hotstar Mobile app pe dekho Free mai India v Pakistan ke saath Asia Cup aur ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup’23 ke poore matches kahi se bhi kabhi bhi,” the streaming giant had said in a post from its official handle on X (formerly Twitter). This means that interested people will be able to watch the upcoming cricket tournament on its Android and iOS-based mobile apps for free. However, they will have to opt for the paid tier of Disney Plus Hotstar if they want to watch it on a bigger screen or if they want to watch it on more than one screens.

It is worth noting that Disney Plus Hotstar will not only be streaming the Asia Cup 2023 tournament on its platform, but it will also be streaming the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that will take place between October 5 to November 19 for free on its mobile apps.

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans

If you are planning on watching the upcoming cricket tournament with your friends or on a bigger screen, here is everything you need to know about the Disney Plus Hotstar subscriptions plans:

— Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan: It’s an ad-supported Mobile plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 a year. This plan gives users access to content on one mobile device at a time.

​

— Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan: It’s an ad-supported Super plan costs Rs 899 a year. It gives access to content on any two devices at a time.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan:​ It’s an ad-free Premium plan costs Rs 1,499 a year and it enables users to access content on any four devices at a time.