Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that it will let users watch the upcoming cricket tournaments for free on its platform. In the announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Disney Plus Hotstar said that interested viewers will be able to watch the upcoming cricket tournaments on its Android and iOS-based mobile apps for free. For your reference, Asia Cup will take place between August 30 and September 17, while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that will take place between October 5 to November 19.

This means that while the subscribers will be able to watch the upcoming cricket matches for free without opting for the paid tier of the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription on the mobile app. However, if they want to watch the cricket match on a bigger screen, they will have to opt for one of the paid tiers of the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans.

Landing clearance mile na mile, Free mein Asia Cup aur ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup toh mil gaya! Ab dekho duniya ke sabse bade tournaments ke sabhi matches, kahin bhi, apne mobile par, bilkul free sirf Disney+ Hotstar mobile pe pic.twitter.com/IRFC7SpBHb — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2023

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans

Here is everything you need to know about the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans in India:

— Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan: The ad-supported Mobile plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 a year. This plan gives users access to content on one mobile device at a time. While the paid content can only be viewed on one mobile device, free content can be accessed on all platforms, including web.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan: The ad-supported Super plan costs Rs 899 a year and it gives access to any two devices at a time. It enables users to access all content on all the supported platforms, which includes mobile, Web, and supported living room devices.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan:​ The ad-free Premium plan costs Rs 1,499 a year and it enables users to access content on any four devices at a time. It gives users access to all content on all supported platforms except live content such as sports and other live shows.