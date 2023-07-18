Apple Watch's AFib History feature measures the frequency of irregular pulse rhythms to provide an estimate for AFib burden.

Apple introduced AFib History feature will launch of watchOS 9 last year. At the time of launch, the feature was available in select countries including the US, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Africa, and the UK. Later in the year, the company expanded the feature to Australia. Now, almost a year later, the company has announced that watchOS 9’s Atrial fibrillation or AFib History feature is available in India.

READ MORE Apple to make rollable iPhones? New Patent hints

For the unversed, Atrial fibrillation is a type of irregular heart rhythm wherein the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. Symptoms for AFib include Others experience symptoms that could include rapid heartbeat, palpitations, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

Apple Watch‘s AFib History Feature measures the frequency of irregular pulse rhythms to provide an estimate for AFib burden, which is the percentage of time a person’s heart is in AFib during a specified monitoring time period. This feature gives users weekly notifications to understand frequency and view a detailed history in the Health app, including lifestyle factors that may influence AFib, such as sleep, alcohol consumption, and exercise.

Users can also download a PDF with a detailed history of their AFib and lifestyle factors, which can then be easily shared with doctors for better care.

READ MORE Government officials cannot use iPhones in this country

Apple says that its AFib History feature is available for on Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 9.

Here is a detailed guide of how you can use the AFib History feature on your Apple Watch:

How to set up AFib History on your Apple Watch

Step 1: Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS and Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS.

Step 2: Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Step 3: Tap Browse, then tap Heart.

Step 4: Tap AFib History.

Step 5: Tap Set Up, then tap Get Started.

Step 6: Enter Date of Birth.

Step 7: Select Yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, then tap Continue.

Step 8: Tap Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.

Step 9: Tap Done.

How to view AFib History estimate

Apple says that the Apple Watch will give users weekly alerts on Monday with the estimated percentage of time their heart showed signs of AFib from the previous week.

Alternatively, users can also view their history in greater detail in the Health app. Here’s what they need to do:

Step 1: On iPhone, open the Health app.

Step 2: Tap Browse, then tap Heart.

Step 3: Tap AFib History.

It is worth noting that AFib History estimate will appears as a percentage. A lower percentage means your heart was in AFib less often, while a higher percentage means more often. “AFib History will never show as 0%. Instead, it will show as “2% or less”,” Apple says.

How to download a PDF copy of a user’s AFib data

Step 1: On iPhone, open the Health app.

Step 2: Tap Browse, then tap Heart.

Step 3: Tap AFib History.

Step 4: From AFib History, scroll down to Options and tap Export PDF.

Step 5: Tap the Share Button to send the PDF to someone in your Contacts, save to the Files app, or AirDrop to another device.