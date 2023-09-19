FaceTime from Apple TV 4K: Apple has released a new update to Apple TV operating systems with the rollout of tvOS 17. The new update brings a host of interesting features to Apple TV and one of these features will allow users to FaceTime from their Apple TV. The company also said that it will expand the support to other web conferencing calls including Cisco’s Webex and Zoom later this year. This feature was initially announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this June and takes advantage of the Continuity Camera on an iPhone or iPad, which uses the device camera as a webcam, wirelessly.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use FaceTime on your Apple TV, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use FaceTime from your Apple TV 4K. Before starting on a step-by-step guide it is worth mentioning that this feature works with Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later).

A step-by-step guide on how to use FaceTime from Apple TV 4K

Set up Continuity Camera on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later)

Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later).

Step 2: On the Continuity Camera screen, if you already appear in the list of users: Select your profile, then confirm on your iPhone or iPad if you don’t appear in the list of users: select Other to reveal a QR code, then open the Camera app on your iPhone or iPad, scan the QR code, then tap Connect to Apple TV and confirm on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 3: Position your iPhone or iPad near the TV in landscape orientation so that the rear camera (iPhone) or front camera (iPad) faces you and you are satisfied with the way you appear in the preview on your TV screen.

You can also press the Play/Pause button on the Siri Remote to skip this step.

Step 4: After a short countdown, your iPhone or iPad camera is ready to use with FaceTime on Apple TV.

To pause or disconnect your iPhone or iPad’s camera, tap Pause or Disconnect on your iPhone or iPad’s Lock Screen.

Make a FaceTime on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later)

Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later). Recent calls and contacts from the iPhone or iPad you connected appear in the FaceTime app on Apple TV.

Step 2: Before and during the call, you can adjust any of the following controls that appear on screen including Centre Stage, Portrait and Reactions.

Step 3: Select a recipient from the list of recent FaceTime calls or select the plus icon and select a contact (or more than one contact for a group call), then select FaceTime to start FaceTime.