The Mughal Gardens, rechristened as Amrit Udyan, is opened to the public from February 2nd, 2024, as part of the annual Udyan Utsav festival. The gardens are accessible six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday, with Mondays reserved for maintenance. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced that the public visitation will conclude on March 31st, 2024.

Amrit Udyan, a horticultural masterpiece, comprises several sections including the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Additional gardens such as Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam are also featured. These gardens were developed during the tenure of former presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

Visitors can explore Bal Vatika, a special garden designed for children, which includes attractions such as a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, and a Nature’s classroom. The Bonsai and Circular Gardens showcase a diverse range of flora and fauna. Refreshments are available at the food court, along with ongoing exhibitions. Medical and first aid facilities, drinking water, and restrooms are conveniently located along the public route.

The entrance to Amrit Udyan is through Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, located near North Avenue. The gardens will open at 10 AM and conclude operations at 5 PM, with the last entry permitted until 4 PM. Central Secretariat is the closest metro station to Amrit Udyan, and shuttle services are provided for visitors travelling from there.

Amrit Udyan will host special visitors on designated dates: February 22nd for individuals with disabilities, February 23rd for members of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police personnel, March 1st for Women and Tribal Women’s Self-Help Groups, and March 5th for children from orphanages in and around Delhi NCR.

Tickets for Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav can be reserved online at no cost. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at visit.rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, find and select the ‘Amrit Udyan’ link.

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Book Your Visit Now.’

Step 4: Pick your preferred date and time, and press ‘Continue.’

Step 5: Specify the count of visitors according to their age groups, then hit ‘Continue.’

Step 6: Input your registered mobile number to get an OTP.

Step 7: Authenticate the OTP to move forward.

Step 8: Double-check your booking details.

Step 9: Lastly, download your ticket, keep a digital copy, and print it out for your visit.