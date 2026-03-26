Vivo V70 FE launch date in India set for April 2: Check expected specs, features, more

After weeks of leaks and speculation, Vivo has now officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming mid-range phone. The Vivo X70 FE is set to launch in India on April 2 at 12PM. Earlier, the company had only revealed that the phone would arrive in April. Now with the exact date locked in, we also have a clearer idea of what to expect from the device. Also Read: Vivo Y11 5G, Y21 5G launched in India with 6500mAh battery: Check price, full specifications, more

Vivo X70 FE: What we know so far

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming phone is its 200MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). Vivo seems to be focusing heavily on photography here, especially for users who prioritise high-resolution shots. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G sale starts in India: Check availability, deals, and discounts

On the design side, the phone is expected to arrive in some interesting colour options. The Monsoon Blue variant is tipped to change its look depending on lighting conditions — appearing subtle in normal light and showing pattern-like effects in darker environments. Another option, Northern Lights Purple, may offer a softer gradient finish. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch in India tipped for April 2; 200MP camera confirmed

Vivo X70 FE expected specs and features

Since the phone has already debuted in global markets, we have at least an idea of what could come to India. It is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For longer usage, it could pack a large 7000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography, it may get a 200MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 32MP front camera.

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Feature Expected Specification Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo RAM & Storage Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage Rear Camera 200MP (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP selfie camera Battery 7000mAh Charging 90W fast charging Colours Monsoon Blue, Northern Lights Purple Expected Price Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 range Launch Date April 2, 12PM

Vivo X70 FE expected price in India

The Vivo X70 FE is expected to fall in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 price segment, placing it in direct competition with other mid-range options in the market. For now, if you’re planning to buy a new phone in this price range, this might be worth keeping an eye on.