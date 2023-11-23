One of the ways to secure your online accounts is to use two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of protection to your login process. Many websites and apps offer 2FA via SMS, where you receive a one-time password (OTP) on your phone number that you need to enter along with your username and password. However, these OTP messages can pile up in your inbox and make it hard to find other important messages. Moreover, they are useless after you use them once, so there is no need to keep them around. Fortunately, Google has a solution for this problem in its Messages app for Android.

Google Messages is a messaging app that comes pre-installed on many Android devices, including Google Pixel phones. It allows you to send and receive text messages, as well as chat with your contacts using RCS (Rich Communication Services). It also has some smart features, such as spam protection, message categorization, and auto-delete OTPs.

The auto-delete OTPs feature in Google Messages automatically identifies and deletes OTP messages from your inbox after 24 hours. This way, you can keep your inbox clean and organized without manually deleting those messages. If you find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to automatically delete your old OTP, 2FA codes on your Android phone.

A step-by-step guide on how to automatically delete your old OTP, 2FA codes on your Android phone

Step 1: Open the Google Messages app on your Android phone. If you don’t have it, you can download it from the Play Store.

Step 2: Tap your profile photo at the top right corner of the app.

Step 3: Tap on Message settings.

Step 4: Tap on Message organization.

Step 5: You should see a toggle that reads “Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs“.

Step 6: Tap on the toggle to turn it on.

By enabling the auto-delete OTPs feature, you agree to permanently delete any current and future OTP messages from your phone. This should not be a problem, as OTPs are only valid for a short time, usually around 10 minutes. However, if you want to keep some OTP messages for any reason, you can always move them to another category or archive them.