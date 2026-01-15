Aadhaar Update Guide: How Many Times Changes Are Allowed, How To Update Online

If there is a mismatch in your Aadhaar details or you need to update personal information, the rules do allow changes. As per the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, UIDAI allows residents to update their Aadhaar details to keep records accurate. Aadhaar holders are also permitted to update supporting documents at least once every ten years from the date of enrolment. Also Read: Booking Tatkal Tickets? Here’s How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC

Types of Aadhaar Details You Can Update

Aadhaar information is divided into two categories: demographic and biometric details.

Demographic details include name, address, date of birth or age, gender, mobile number, email ID, relationship details, and consent preferences. Biometric details include fingerprints, iris scans, and the facial photograph.

Most online updates fall under demographic details. Biometric updates require a visit to an enrolment centre.

How Many Times Can Aadhaar Details Be Changed?

UIDAI has set limits on how often certain details can be updated:

Name: Minor changes can be made up to two times

Gender: Can be updated once

Date of birth: Can be updated once

Address: Can be updated any number of times

Address updates are kept flexible since people often move for work or personal reasons.

Aadhaar Update Charges

Here are the current charges for updating Aadhaar details:

Demographic updates (name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email): Rs 75 per update

Biometric updates (fingerprints, iris scan, photograph): Rs 125. This will increase to Rs 150 from October 2028

Document updates: Free on the myAadhaar portal till June 14, 2026; Rs 75 at enrolment centres

Aadhaar printouts via eKYC or similar services: Rs 40 initially, rising to Rs 50 later

Free Biometric Updates For Children

UIDAI has waived biometric update fees for certain age groups:

Children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years can get their first mandatory biometric update done free

For children aged 7–15 years, biometric update charges are waived till September 30, 2026

How To Update Aadhaar Details Online

You can update your name, address, or date of birth online by following these steps:

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number Select the “Document Update” option Check your existing details Upload valid proof of identity or address and complete the payment

Keep in mind that a registered mobile number is required to use Aadhaar’s online services. If your mobile number is not linked, you will need to visit an enrolment centre.

Home Enrolment Option

For residents who cannot visit an enrolment centre, UIDAI offers a home enrolment service. A home visit costs Rs 700, including GST. If more than one person at the same address uses the service, each additional resident is charged Rs 350.