Aadhaar Update Guide: How Many Times Changes Are Allowed, How To Update Online

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Jan 15, 2026, 06:19 PM (IST)
If there is a mismatch in your Aadhaar details or you need to update personal information, the rules do allow changes. As per the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, UIDAI allows residents to update their Aadhaar details to keep records accurate. Aadhaar holders are also permitted to update supporting documents at least once every ten years from the date of enrolment. Also Read: Booking Tatkal Tickets? Here’s How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC
Aadhaar information is divided into two categories: demographic and biometric details. Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: What Happens If You Miss It, How To Link Online
Demographic details include name, address, date of birth or age, gender, mobile number, email ID, relationship details, and consent preferences. Biometric details include fingerprints, iris scans, and the facial photograph. Also Read: Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Introduces New Offline Verification Rules - What You Should Know
Most online updates fall under demographic details. Biometric updates require a visit to an enrolment centre.
UIDAI has set limits on how often certain details can be updated:
Address updates are kept flexible since people often move for work or personal reasons.
Here are the current charges for updating Aadhaar details:
UIDAI has waived biometric update fees for certain age groups:
You can update your name, address, or date of birth online by following these steps:
Keep in mind that a registered mobile number is required to use Aadhaar’s online services. If your mobile number is not linked, you will need to visit an enrolment centre.
For residents who cannot visit an enrolment centre, UIDAI offers a home enrolment service. A home visit costs Rs 700, including GST. If more than one person at the same address uses the service, each additional resident is charged Rs 350.
