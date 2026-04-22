How to get Aadhaar card without OTP: Complete process guide

Aadhaar card is an important official document in India, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The card is used in several areas, including banking, verifications, and more. Earlier, users needed their registered mobile number to receive an OTP for doing several important things, which delayed access to essential documents. But now, UIDAI has introduced a new way to access Aadhaar without depending fully on OTP verifications. The new update makes the process simple, fast, and more accessible for all users. Also Read: How to check PAN Card status online using Aadhaar, name, mobile number

How to Access Aadhaar Without OTP

UIDAI has added an alternate method that reduces the need to have OTP verifications. If you do not have access to your registered mobile number, then this option can be helpful for you. The update will allow you to either get a physical Aadhaar card or download a digital copy instantly without depending on OTP verifications. This makes the Aadhaar services even more flexible than before and easy to use. Also Read: Aadhaar card update rules 2026: Do you know you can change DOB and Gender only once in a lifetime

UIDAI designed the new system to remove common issues faced by users. Additionally, it also improves accessibility for people who need Aadhaar urgently. Also Read: Aadhaar Card download without registered Mobile number? You can get it THIS way

Step by Step Guide to Get Aadhaar PVC Card

Getting Aadhaar PVC Card requires these easy steps, follow them to get it immediately.

Individuals who would like to have a hard copy may order an Aadhaar PVC card on the official site.

Step 1: To start with, go to the UIDAI site and choose the Aadhaar PVC card.

Step 2: Then, type in your Aadhaar number or enrolment ID.

Step 3: Next, give a mobile number to get updates, although it may not be registered previously.

Step 4: Then, pay online.

Step 5: After the request has been sent, a Service Request Number will be created.

Step 6: You can keep an eye on the status of the delivery of your card with this number.

Step 7: The PVC Aadhaar card will be sent to your doorstep in a few days and will be an easy offline alternative.

Step by Step Guide to Download Aadhaar Using Face Authentication

Step 1: Face authentication is a convenient tool to users who require Aadhaar instantly

Step 2: To begin with, you have to download the official Aadhaar mobile app to your smartphone.

Step 3: Open the application and choose the download Aadhaar.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number, EID or VID.

Step 5: Grant camera access when asked.

Step 6: Then scan your face to verify.

Step 7: After the verification of the face is successful, the Aadhaar PDF will be instantly downloaded.

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Step 8: There is no need of OTP in this process and this makes it quicker and more convenient.