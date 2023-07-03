Valve is welcoming AI technology but is against copyright-infringing AI content in game submissions.

A few reports last week revealed that Valve was refusing to publish games with AI-generated content. However, the reports weren’t confirmed by the game developer. Now, a Valve spokesperson has cleared the air saying the company is “working through” and is still learning about the quickly-evolving AI.

“We are continuing to learn about AI, the ways it can be used in game development, and how to factor it into our process for reviewing games submitted for distribution on Steam,” stated Valve to IGN.

It further stated,”We welcome and encourage innovation, and AI technology is bound to create new and exciting experiences in gaming, While developers can use these AI technologies in their work with appropriate commercial licenses, they can not infringe on existing copyrights.”

Now it’s confirmed that Valve isn’t against AI as some reports may have indicated. But rather, it’s welcoming AI technology. However, developers cannot use copyright-infringing content in their games.

That’s definitely one way to sanitize AI-generated games and Valve appears to be ahead of it. Valve also confirmed that it will be refunding the app submission credits which are usually non-refundable.

“While App-submission credits are usually non-refundable, we’re more than happy to offer them in cases as we continue to work on our review process.”

It is worth noting that Valve is not the only one reviewing AI assets for its platform, but rather other companies in different sectors are also closely reviewing AI content. Back in April, Spotify and YouTube spent some time reviewing copyright-infringing content, for instance, the popular AI-generated Drake song.

In other news about Valve, the company has given Steam an overhaul. Steam is now based on a new framework and the codebase is being shared with Steam Deck as well. This allows the company to push updates to the Steam app on the desktop as well as on the Steam Deck simultaneously.

Having said that, Steam will now get a quicker implementation of features across different platforms. As for design changes, You’ll be greeted with a new sharper design. The design changes are affected in dialogs, menus fonts, and colors. Steam’s new font is bolder making things easily visible.

The notifications tray is now limited to only new notifications and to view all, there’s a “View all” page. The in-game overlay has also got some updates. Gamers can now directly jot down notes while playing the game.