Top PUBG Mobile Hacks and Tricks for Beginners in India to Win Every Match and Improve Your Gameplay in 2025

PUBG Mobile has always been a center of attraction for players offering some of the best graphics settings, extreme matches, and several e-sports leagues and tournaments. The game has garnered over 1.3 billion players worldwide as of December 2022. Developed by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio and PUBG Studios, the game comes with some of interesting maps and fights that are not easy to win.

If you are a beginner player, then winning a PUBG match will not be an easy task. But don’t worry! In this article, we will explain some of the best hacks and tricks that will help you win the game.

Understand the Gameplay in PUBG

It is essential to understand the basic nature of PUBG mobile. The game comes with several modes and directional audios. The audios in PUBG mobile helps players to communicate with their team mates. However, if you have already played a battle royal games, then it won’t be difficult for you to understand how PUBG Mobile is played. Try to learn the maps and try different weapons too.

Try to Get Good Loot

If you are beginner in PUBG mobile, then make sure you understand how to loot in the game. There are popular areas in the game, including Pochinki and Military Base which comes with lot of loots. Focusing on these areas can help you win the game. However, these areas are crowded too which means you can also get attacked by the enemy. Some of the other areas that are less crowded are Novorepnoye or Gatka can also offer best loots.

Consider Playing with Friends

One of the best things to consider winning in the game is to play with friends and communicate with your teammates. Make sure you don’t play solo because you will get killed easily. However, if you play along with your squad, they may help you revive and give you calls. This is better for the 4-player match mode.