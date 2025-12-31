PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Sony and Microsoft are already working on their next-generation gaming consoles, widely referred to as the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox. Until recently, most leaks pointed to a 2027 launch window. That timeline may now be under review, as rising hardware costs, especially memory, are becoming harder to ignore. Also Read: PS Plus January Monthly Games Revealed: Full List Of Free Games

Rising RAM Prices Causing Concern

The global RAM shortage is starting to affect consumer electronics more directly, including gaming consoles. A large part of this shortage is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which require huge amounts of high-performance memory. As a result, RAM has become harder to source and noticeably more expensive.

As per an Insider Gaming report, memory pricing and availability are now a concern for both Sony and Microsoft. These issues are reportedly part of ongoing internal discussions around whether the next console generation should stick to its original launch plans or be pushed back.

Why Delays Are Being Discussed

Gaming consoles have traditionally been sold at very tight margins, and in some cases at a loss. Companies usually recover those costs later through game sales, subscriptions, and digital purchases. That model has already come under pressure this generation. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have seen multiple price increases since their launch in 2020.

With memory and other components becoming more expensive, the PS6 and the next Xbox are expected to cost more than current-generation consoles. Reports suggest that Sony and Microsoft are now debating whether launching in the 2027 to 2028 window makes sense, or if waiting longer could help costs stabilise as RAM manufacturers expand production.

Current Consoles Could Also Get Pricier

The same reports suggest that prices of existing consoles may continue to rise over the next couple of years. In several regions, the PS5 and Xbox Series X already cost noticeably more than they did at launch. Further hikes are not being ruled out if component prices remain high.

What We Know About PS6 and The Next Xbox

Leaks over the past year have consistently pointed to a 2027 launch target for the PS6. One prominent leaker previously said that 2027 was Sony’s plan unless unexpected delays came into play. Microsoft, on its part, has described its next Xbox as a premium, high-end experience and has hinted at deeper integration with Windows.

For now, neither Sony nor Microsoft has shared any plans around the launch of their next consoles. With memory shortages expected to last beyond 2026, pushing the next console generation back is starting to look like a real possibility.