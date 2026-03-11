PS Plus March Game Catalogue leak: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 and more

PS Plus Game Catalogue is up for a refresh this month. Ahead of the official announcement from Sony, the lineup for March has leaked online. A new report has revealed the expected gaming titles for the subscription service. The list is said to include third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Also Read: Xbox Project Helix may be Microsoft’s most expensive console yet, could cost over $1,000

A Dealabs report, citing tipster billbil-kun, has shared a list of games that are expected to arrive on PS Plus this month. Also Read: Satya Nadella says Microsoft will “always continue to invest in gaming”

Games tipped for the March catalogue

As per the leak, six games could join the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in March. These include: Also Read: Sony PS5 Pro could finally launch in India after long delay: What we know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Persona 5 Royal

Madden NFL 26

Metal Eden

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Astroneer

The same report suggests that these games could become available from March 17 for subscribers. The Game Catalogue is available to users on the Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus.

If the leak is accurate, the lineup would include games from different genres, including action, role-playing, sports, and survival.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leads the lineup

One of the main titles on the leaked list is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The third-person shooter launched in 2024 and is available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series consoles.

In the game, players step into the role of Demetrian Titus, a Space Marine from the Ultramarines chapter. The story takes place in the Warhammer universe, where humanity is facing an invasion from the Tyranids, an alien species capable of destroying entire planets. Players fight through different missions while trying to stop the invasion.

Other titles expected to join

The leak also mentions Persona 5 Royal, an expanded version of the original Persona 5 role-playing game that includes additional story content and gameplay changes.

Other games on the reported list include Madden NFL 26, the sports simulation title from EA, Metal Eden, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and Astroneer.

Premium tier addition

For subscribers on the Deluxe/Premium tier, the Classics Catalogue could also receive Tekken: Dark Resurrection, which was earlier confirmed by Sony.

Sony is expected to officially announce the March Game Catalogue lineup soon. Until then, the reported list remains based on leaks.